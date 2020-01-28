Tata Nexon EV launched, starts at Rs 13.99 lakh

Tata Motors on Tuesday launched the Nexon EV in three variants, starting at an introductory price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Free home charging device and installation service come complimentary with the electric SUV.

