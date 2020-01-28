Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Australian bushfire: Didier Drogba and Dwight Yorke to play in charity game

Australian bushfire: Didier Drogba and Dwight Yorke to play in charity game

BBC Sport Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba will join other former players in a charity football match to raise money for the Australian bushfire appeal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Drogba, Heskey to headline Australia bushfire charity match

Football greats Didier Drogba, Emile Heskey and Park Ji-sung will headline a charity match in Australia to raise money for bushfire relief.
News24


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.