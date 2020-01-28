Global  

Why Dani Ceballos is the odd one out as Mikel Arteta sets out his Arsenal vision

Football.london Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Why Dani Ceballos is the odd one out as Mikel Arteta sets out his Arsenal visionAnother cameo off the bench was not what Ceballos needs as he mulls leaving Arsenal to secure his spot at Euro 2020
Arteta: Ceballos must fight for Arsenal place [Video]Arteta: Ceballos must fight for Arsenal place

Mikel Arteta says Dani Ceballos has to get fit and fight for his place amid speculation he wants to end his loan at Arsenal.

Dani Ceballos agent 'meets with Valencia' as star seeks early Arsenal exit

Dani Ceballos agent 'meets with Valencia' as star seeks early Arsenal exitDani Ceballos is currently on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid but could leave before the deal expires in the summer with Euro 2020 getting nearer
Daily Star

Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal in the market for ‘one or two’ signings after FA Cup win

Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal in the market for ‘one or two’ signings after FA Cup winArsenal remain on the hunt for incoming transfers despite a deal for Flamengo star Pablo Mari hitting a brick wall
Daily Star Also reported by •The Sport ReviewFootball.londontalkSPORT

bplbest

Premier League Best RT @gunnerblog: Sources close to Dani Ceballos feel Arteta has not been sufficiently clear about what he can improve or where he stands in… 2 minutes ago

FootySocialUK

Footy Social UK ⚽️ Real Madrid block Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos’ transfer to Valencia https://t.co/hFHkHUXaf7 #FOOTBALL https://t.co/evL4ijOrhu 4 minutes ago

muhdzulfahmi4

zul.fahimi RT @CannonInsider: Valencia CF officials remain optimistic that they can secure Dani Ceballos on loan in this final week of the transfer wi… 4 minutes ago

ourtemmyd1

OMO ÌYÁ TEACHER RT @TransferSite: 🗣️ RUMOUR: Real Madrid won't allow Dani Ceballos to join fellow La Liga side Valencia despite the Spanish midfielder look… 5 minutes ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News Dani Ceballos' transfer exit from Arsenal blocked https://t.co/wrJbAnRAod https://t.co/e3wIZXdg1N 8 minutes ago

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk Real Madrid block Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos’ transfer to Valencia https://t.co/Z3HRhX1IXG https://t.co/3LQuBEk79L 9 minutes ago

KikissGMoss

フランスの世界チャンピオン ⭐️⭐️🇫🇷 RT @jamesbenge: We'll always have Burnley Dani Ceballos and what might have been https://t.co/tLWzomFWpn 12 minutes ago

CannonInsider

Cannon Insider Valencia CF officials remain optimistic that they can secure Dani Ceballos on loan in this final week of the transf… https://t.co/SGSODBlEqe 15 minutes ago

