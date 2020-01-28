Global  

Australian Open say McEnroe and Navratilova 'breached protocols' with protest against homophobic comments

Independent Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The two greats of the game have been among the fiercest critics of Margaret Court for her statements on LGBTIQ matters
Australian Open 2020: John McEnroe condemns 'homophobic' Margaret Court to 'past where she belongs'

John McEnroe was commentating in Melbourne when he made the comment about the former tennis star's views on same-sex marriage and gay rights
Independent

Exhausted_dad

Marc Howard RT @australian: After calling for Margaret Court Arena to be renamed due to her views on homosexuality, John McEnroe and @martina Navratilo… 19 seconds ago

pasport

PA Sport #AusOpen organisers have criticised Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe after they staged a protest calling for th… https://t.co/JJVTX94rEn 28 seconds ago

freebigbetsbs

Freebigbets Australian Open organisers issued a stinging rebuke to John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova after they joined force… https://t.co/eV4sjsSqxu 4 minutes ago

australian

The Australian After calling for Margaret Court Arena to be renamed due to her views on homosexuality, John McEnroe and @martina N… https://t.co/Cq5U3vjWm1 9 minutes ago

IndySport

Indy Sport Australian Open say McEnroe and Navratilova 'breached protocols' while protesting homophobic comments https://t.co/uUK2XaXexr 12 minutes ago

BellzWebster

Bellz Webster RT @10NewsFirst: Tennis Australia has admonished grand slam greats Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe for using the Australian Open as a… 34 minutes ago

10NewsFirst

10 News First Tennis Australia has admonished grand slam greats Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe for using the Australian Ope… https://t.co/10jt4oGztA 36 minutes ago

Wallyjackson11

Wally jackson Navratilova and McEnroe should be ejected from the Australian Tennis Open and sent packing.People aren’t sheep,and… https://t.co/yxxAATlSV6 56 minutes ago

