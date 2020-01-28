Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

EXCLUSIVE: What Brock Lesnar said to Matt Riddle during backstage altercation at the Royal Rumble revealed with full details

talkSPORT Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Several outlets have reported that Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar had an altercation backstage at the Royal Rumble. Pro Wrestling Sheet were the first to report the fracas and we can confirm there report is accurate. Riddle has been calling for the chance to retire Brock Lesnar for a few years now and has had […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance? [Video]WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance?

Royal Rumble, headlined by the annual 30-man and 30-woman over-the-top-rope matches, starts WWE down the road to WrestleMania this Sunday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 06:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar ‘involved in backstage verbal altercation’ at WWE Royal Rumble

Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar were involved in a heated backstage verbal altercation at the Royal Rumble, according to reports. Riddle has previously talked about...
talkSPORT

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyreAfter Winning the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, Drew McIntyre waste little time choosing to face The Beast on The Grandest Stage of Them All.   
FOX Sports Also reported by •Mid-DayCBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Sport #USSports #Wrestling EXCLUSIVE: What Brock Lesnar said to Matt Riddle during backstage altercation at the Ro… https://t.co/afQFwmyaRT 2 minutes ago

LianosKostas

Konstantinos Lianos Had a nice talk with @cainmma and this is what he had to say about a potential return at the Royal Rumble #RAW https://t.co/P0a4bXJAvp 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.