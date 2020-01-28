Global  

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer press conference: Manchester United manager has no transfer update but confirms Alexis Sanchez will return to Old Trafford this summer

talkSPORT Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told reporters they ‘wasted a question’ when asked for an update on Manchester United’s possible January transfer business. However, he did confirm one player will be linking up with the Red Devils this summer – Alexis Sanchez! Reports on Tuesday morning suggested Sanchez was in line for a return to Old Trafford […]
News video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: everyone had the right attitude

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: everyone had the right attitude 00:28

 Manchester United breezed into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 6-0 battering of Tranmere. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the result is 'spot on' and that the players had the right attitude going into the game.

