India's first underwater metro nears completion

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Kolkata Metro Rail Corp expects to complete its East-West project, which runs partly under the city’s iconic Hooghly river, by March 2022 after a delay of several years doubled costs. The authority is awaiting a final installment of Rs 20 cr from the Indian Railway Board. A soft loan of Rs 4,160 cr from Japan International Cooperation Agency helps fund 48.5% of the project. 👓 View full article

