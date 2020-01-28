Global  

India's first underwater metro nears completion

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Kolkata Metro Rail Corp expects to complete its East-West project, which runs partly under the city’s iconic Hooghly river, by March 2022 after a delay of several years doubled costs. The authority is awaiting a final installment of Rs 20 cr from the Indian Railway Board. A soft loan of Rs 4,160 cr from Japan International Cooperation Agency helps fund 48.5% of the project.
