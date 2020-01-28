Judge to consider Sandusky's latest request for new sentence

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Jerry Sandusky's legal effort to have his decadeslong child molestation sentence reduced is going before a county judge again Jerry Sandusky's legal effort to have his decadeslong child molestation sentence reduced is going before a county judge again 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 hours ago < > Embed Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published Judge Rejects Jerry Sandusky's Latest Request For Shorter Sentence 00:42 A judge flatly rejected Jerry Sandusky's latest request to have his 30- to 60-year child molestation sentence reduced during a brief hearing Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.