Elleby, Washington St. host ASU Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Two guards will be on display as Remy Martin and Arizona State will go up against CJ Elleby and Washington State 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Stewart, Washington host Arizona Two freshman forwards will be on display as Zeke Nnaji and Arizona will go up against Isaiah Stewart and Washington

FOX Sports 19 hours ago





Tweets about this