Genie Bouchard sparks meltdown after dubbing stunning Roger Federer umpire 'super pretty'

Daily Star Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Genie Bouchard sparks meltdown after dubbing stunning Roger Federer umpire 'super pretty'All eyes were expected to be on Roger Federer during his quarter-final clash with Tennys Sandgren on Monday, but all the talk was about chair umpire Marijana Veljovic
