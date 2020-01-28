Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic sets up semi-final clash with Roger Federer after major win

DNA Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will meet for the 50th time after they book their place in the Australian Open semi-finals. While Federer survived a scare from Tennys Sangren in five sets, Djokovic followed it up with a dominant win over Milos Raonic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open On Jan. 24, tennis legend Serena Williams was defeated by Qiang Wang in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Her loss came as a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published

Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic wins to set up semi-final with Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic had eye trouble and a broken heart over the death of Kobe Bryant, but still overcame Milos Raonic to set up a semi-final against Roger Federer.
The Age

Australian Open: Roger Federer eases through, angry Denis Shapovalov out

Roger Federer reaches the second round of the Australian Open with a comfortable straight-sets win over Steve Johnson.
BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FOXSportsAsia

FOX Sports Asia .@DjokerNole vs @rogerfederer in a mouth-watering @AustralianOpen semifinal. 🔥 The defending champion opened up on… https://t.co/TPvZ0cwR5k 2 minutes ago

NewsX

NewsX Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Milos Raonic to face Roger Federer in the semi-final https://t.co/cAROH7Q3Y9 4 minutes ago

Keepers_Union

Justin Bryant Wishful thinking, Rog. You get Djokovic. Again. https://t.co/kSDXW4zezT 4 minutes ago

IndoSport

Independent Sport 'He was one of the greatest' - Novak Djokovic pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after Australian Open quarter-final win… https://t.co/ihIrtGEuSX 4 minutes ago

tsnmike

Michael DeCourcy RT @AdamZagoria: Now on @ForbesSports Roger Federer fought off seven match points and groin tightness to advance to the Australian Open s… 5 minutes ago

sbgglobal

SBG Global Novak Djokovic has made it into the quarterfinals of the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne at 10AM(et). At this sta… https://t.co/ZL9hEKrWSR 6 minutes ago

MansoorSyed24

Dr. Mansoor Syed RT @MailSport: 'He was my mentor and friend. When I needed advice and support he was there' An emotional Novak Djokovic wears a jacket bea… 7 minutes ago

AnimalDefenceMX

Animal Defence MX @Kattavernd Tearful Novak Djokovic pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after Australian Open victory https://t.co/Qs0tTBVRFF 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.