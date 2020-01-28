Global  

“They Got the Minimum of What They Deserved” – Jurgen Klopp on Shrewsbury Town Comeback Against Liverpool (Video)

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had some nice things to say about Shrewsbury Town, as well as some criticism to direct towards his own team, as the Premier League leaders saw a two-goal lead cancelled out by the League One side in the FA Cup on Sunday. 'They got the minimum of what they deserved' pic.twitter.com/IINa7jWxYW […]

