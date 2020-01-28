“They Got the Minimum of What They Deserved” – Jurgen Klopp on Shrewsbury Town Comeback Against Liverpool (Video)

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had some nice things to say about Shrewsbury Town, as well as some criticism to direct towards his own team, as the Premier League leaders saw a two-goal lead cancelled out by the League One side in the FA Cup on Sunday. 'They got the minimum of what they deserved' pic.twitter.com/IINa7jWxYW […]



