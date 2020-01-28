Global  

Virat Kohli set to break Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kane Williamson and Faf du Plessis' record of most T20I runs as captain

Zee News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Records are meant to be broken and India cricket team captain Virat Kohli has made a habit os getting into the record books at regular intervals. Virat Kohli, the lynchpin of Indian batting, is all set to break his predecessor and former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of most runs as a captain in T20 Internationals. Currently, the highest run-scorers list of captains in T20I is led by Dhoni followed by current New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and South Africa's Faf du Plessis.
