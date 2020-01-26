Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jurgen Klopp press conference: Liverpool boss explains decision to miss FA Cup replay vs Shrewsbury, confirms Sadio Mane injury

Jurgen Klopp press conference: Liverpool boss explains decision to miss FA Cup replay vs Shrewsbury, confirms Sadio Mane injury

talkSPORT Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has explained his decision to miss Liverpool’s FA Cup replay vs Shrewsbury due to it being scheduled during the Premier League winter break. The League One outfit earned a replay at Anfield by fighting back to a 2-2 draw with the Reds last weekend, though Klopp announced after the match he would field […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Klopp: The kids will play cup replay

Klopp: The kids will play cup replay 00:49

 Jurgen Klopp has accused the FA of failing to respect the winter break and says his first-team players will not be involved in their cup replay against Shrewsbury.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

FA Cup preview: Liverpool v Shrewsbury [Video]FA Cup preview: Liverpool v Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury and Liverpool will battle it out in the FA Cup fourth-round replay. Shrewsbury are expecting to take more than 5,000 fans to Anfield, in the hope of causing an upset and setting up a trip to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Critchley: We're not an U23 team [Video]Critchley: We're not an U23 team

Liverpool U23s boss Neil Critchley admits that the side to face Shrewsbury in the FA Cup will be 'U19-U20 at best'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool's first team will miss FA Cup replay v Shrewsbury

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and his first-team players will not be involved in the FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury Town, the Reds manager says.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphtalkSPORTThe Sport ReviewSoccerNews.comBBC News

Sport24.co.za | Klopp great for youngsters despite FA Cup no-show, says Critchley

Liverpool under-23s coach Neil Critchley defended Jurgen Klopp's decision not to take charge of Liverpool's FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury.
News24


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.