Australian Open 2020: Defending champ Djokovic sails into semis for 50th meeting with Federer
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () The task was always going to be an uphill one for Milos Raonic. All but one of his four matches had been played in the hotter day-time conditions, where his always-formidable serve thrived. Take his quarter-final against Marin Cilic: 35 aces in three sets, and more than twice the winners to errors. Thus far, though, […]
The post Australian Open 2020: Defending champ Djokovic sails into semis for 50th meeting with Federer appeared first on The Sport Review.