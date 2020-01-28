Global  

Ben Chilwell's Leicester City future and what we know so far

Leicester Mercury Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Ben Chilwell's Leicester City future and what we know so farLeicester City transfer news | The England international left-back has been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.
Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview [Video]Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League match against Leicester. The Foxes travel to the Etihad one place above their illustrious rivals in the Premier League.

The reason Ben Chilwell is not in the Leicester squad vs Burnley amid links to Chelsea

The reason Ben Chilwell is not in the Leicester squad vs Burnley amid links to ChelseaThe Leicester City left-back has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this month and there's an explanation for his absence from the squad against Burnley
Football.london

Ben Chilwell to Chelsea: Man United interest, Manchester City's decision and Leicester's warning

Ben Chilwell to Chelsea: Man United interest, Manchester City's decision and Leicester's warningThe latest transfer news on Ben Chilwell as Chelsea and Manchester City are linked with a move for the highly-rated Leicester City defender
Football.london Also reported by •Leicester Mercury

