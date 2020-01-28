'Thakur may get showcause notice by EC tonight' Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma are likely to be issued showcause notices by the Election Commission soon for their controversial remarks, sources said on Tuesday. The Delhi CEO Office on Tuesday submitted reports to the EC on "provocative" language used by Thakur and Verma while canvassing for party candidates contesting the Delhi polls. 👓 View full article

