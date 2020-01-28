Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Thakur may get showcause notice by EC tonight'

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma are likely to be issued showcause notices by the Election Commission soon for their controversial remarks, sources said on Tuesday. The Delhi CEO Office on Tuesday submitted reports to the EC on "provocative" language used by Thakur and Verma while canvassing for party candidates contesting the Delhi polls.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rohanyadavTOI

Rohan Yadav 'Thakur may get showcause notice by EC tonight' https://t.co/FcWPogAW5M https://t.co/YWrn4UwyX7 2 minutes ago

gulfkannadiga

Gulf Kannadiga- ಗಲ್ಫ್ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ.ಕಾಮ್ RT @TOITopStories: 'Thakur may get showcause notice by EC tonight' https://t.co/5JMDIGFlHw 16 minutes ago

TOITopStories

TOI Top Stories 'Thakur may get showcause notice by EC tonight' https://t.co/5JMDIGFlHw 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.