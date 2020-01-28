Global  

Novak Djokovic breaks down at Australian Open center court remembering friend Kobe Bryant

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic got emotional at center court while remembering his friend Kobe Bryant following his straight-sets victory in the Australian Open.
News video: Emotional scenes at Kobe Bryant memorial in Los Angeles

Emotional scenes at Kobe Bryant memorial in Los Angeles 02:14

 Emotional scenes as mourners pay tribute to Kobe Bryant outside of Staples Center in Los Angeles

Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win [Video]Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match..

LeBron James 'heartbroken and devastated' by Kobe Bryant's death [Video]LeBron James 'heartbroken and devastated' by Kobe Bryant's death

LeBron James broke his silence about the death of his close friend Kobe Bryant on social media on Monday.

Djokovic 'concerned' as he watched AO qualifiers splutter through smoke

Novak Djokovic admits watching Australian Open qualifiers splutter their way through matches at the peak of Melbourne's smoke haze was both cause for concern and...
The Age

Sport24.co.za | Tearful Djokovic pays tribute to 'mentor, friend' Kobe Bryant

Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic teared up as he paid tribute to late basketball star Kobe Bryant.
News24

usatodaysports

USA TODAY Sports Novak Djokovic got emotional at center court while remembering his friend Kobe Bryant. https://t.co/spCsNhe5lC 2 minutes ago

PrashantSport

PP RT @DanWolken: Novak Djokovic breaks down at Australian Open center court remembering friend Kobe Bryant https://t.co/8Y9cCIcmCi via @USATO… 16 minutes ago

DanWolken

Dan Wolken Novak Djokovic breaks down at Australian Open center court remembering friend Kobe Bryant https://t.co/8Y9cCIcmCi via @USATODAY 19 minutes ago

newsinformer4

news informer “He was my mentor, my friend": Novak Djokovic breaks down after Kobe Bryant's death https://t.co/Z9ICdepMLb https://t.co/CHk72kP4B6 26 minutes ago

AllIndi34385684

All India News “He was my mentor, my friend”: Novak Djokovic breaks down after Kobe Bryant’s death https://t.co/3hVvtc3Vht https://t.co/0tzRWpflCY 31 minutes ago

hpotekar_28

Harshad Potekar RT @ITGDsports: Novak Djokovic choked back tears as he paid tribute to his friend #KobeBryant who was killed in a helicopter crash | #AusOp… 33 minutes ago

Newslin07952424

Newsline “He was my mentor, my friend”: Novak Djokovic breaks down after Kobe Bryant’s death https://t.co/i6UD1ILryN https://t.co/VxX9OU6MEs 49 minutes ago

Xpress_Sports

Sports Express " #KobeBryant was one of the greatest athletes of all time, he inspired me and many other people around the world,"… https://t.co/j2DefDqROP 53 minutes ago

