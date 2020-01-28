Global  

Chelsea set to miss out on Dries Mertens transfer after £40m demand from Napoli

Daily Star Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Chelsea set to miss out on Dries Mertens transfer after £40m demand from NapoliChelsea boss Frank Lampard has publicly admitted that he wants to sign a new striker this month - but he looks to have missed out on Napoli’s Dries Mertens
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: '£5m Mertens to Chelsea is a bargain!'

'£5m Mertens to Chelsea is a bargain!' 02:29

 The panel on Good Morning Transfers debate the Chelsea's potential signing of Napoli forward Dries Mertens.

