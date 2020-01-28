Global  

Jean-Kevin Augustin: Manchester United failed with bid for Leeds new boy who is ‘far too good for the Championship’

talkSPORT Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Leeds United new boy Jean-Kevin Augustin is far too good for the Championship – but his attitude doesn’t yet match up to his talent, talkSPORT have been told. The Championship promotion challengers pulled off a major coup by securing the striker on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season on Monday. The Athletic […]
