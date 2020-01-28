Global  

Australian Open: Barty beats Kvitova to reach semi-finals - best shots

BBC Sport Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Watch the best shots as Ashleigh Barty battles past Petra Kvitova to become the first Australian woman to reach the semi-finals at her home Grand Slam for 36 years.
Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open [Video]Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open

World number one Ashleigh Barty says she's well prepared ahead of her home Australian Open after her "special" victory in Adelaide last week.

Sport24.co.za | Barty avenges Kvitova defeat to reach first Australian Open semi

Ashleigh Barty will play 14th-seeded American Sofia Kenin in the Australian Open semi-finals after the world No 1 defeated Petra Kvitova.
Australian Open: Kvitova beats Sakkari to reach quarter-finals

She will meet either top seed Ash Barty or Alison Riske, who play later on Sunday
