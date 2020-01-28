U-19 WC: India trample Australia to enter semis

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Pacer Kartik Tyagi blew away the Australian top-order with a sensational spell to power India into the semifinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup with a comfortable 74-run win on Tuesday. Kartik's four wickets came after India recovered through Atharva Ankolekar's combative half-century to reach 233 for nine, a modest total which the holders defended in impressive fashion.


