U19 ICC World Cup Quarterfinal: India trample Australia by 74 runs, reach semi-finals

Zee News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The defending champions India are on track to defend their title as they saw off the challenge of Australia in the quarter-finals by beating them by 74 runs. India will now play the winner of Pakistan and Bangladesh. 
