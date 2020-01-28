Global  

Fernandinho: Manchester City midfielder signs one-year contract extension

BBC Sport Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho signs a one-year contract extension at the club until 2021.
News video: Pep: Fernandinho plays like a young guy

Pep: Fernandinho plays like a young guy 01:07

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised Fernandinho after the midfielder signed a contract extension with the club.

