Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Judge frees NFL star Antonio Brown from house arrest

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge freed NFL free agent Antonio Brown from house arrest Tuesday, allowing him to travel freely as he awaits trial on charges that he attacked the driver of a moving truck. Circuit Judge Michael Usan agreed to let Brown travel freely within the United States so he can […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: NFL Free Agent Antonio Brown Back In Court

NFL Free Agent Antonio Brown Back In Court 01:50

 National Football League free agent Antonio Brown was back in court Tuesday morning where a Broward judge ruled he is now permitted to travel for work purposes without the ankle monitor, as long as he notifies the court in advance.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Antonio Brown No Longer On House Arrest [Video]Antonio Brown No Longer On House Arrest

CBS4's Joan Murray reports a judge ruled Brown could have his ankle monitor removed.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:29Published

NFL Free Agent Antonio Brown Bonds Out Of Jail [Video]NFL Free Agent Antonio Brown Bonds Out Of Jail

NFL free agents Antonio Brown bonded out of Broward's Main Jail late Friday morning.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge frees NFL star Antonio Brown from house arrest

Judge frees NFL star Antonio Brown from house arrestNFL free agent Antonio Brown has been freed from house arrest as he awaits trial on charges that he attacked the driver of a moving truck
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.comESPNcbs4.comReuters

Delivery Driver Dispute In Hollywood Led To Arrest Warrant For NFL Wide Receiver Antonio Brown

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of former star NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown on three criminal charges.
cbs4.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters

Tweets about this

ZackeryZ33

ZW RT @AdamSchefter: Judge frees Antonio Brown from house arrest: https://t.co/T3wM7xsY1H 6 minutes ago

Spencer81947730

Sakavelli RT @AP_NFL: Judge frees NFL star Antonio Brown from house arrest as he awaits trial on charges that he attacked the driver of a moving truc… 6 minutes ago

max_twest

Max Twest Football news! Judge frees AB of ankle monitor, house arrest https://t.co/8wJdWyOsMm 25 minutes ago

KSNNews

KSN News Wichita A Florida judge freed NFL free agent Antonio Brown from house arrest Tuesday, allowing him to travel freely as he a… https://t.co/D3GhhqlKkQ 29 minutes ago

koofaustralia

Koof Australia Judge frees AB of ankle monitor, house arrest https://t.co/bYcoa83lzc https://t.co/33kPbZOLN5 33 minutes ago

CapitalSportsNC

Capital Sports New post: Judge frees NFL star Antonio Brown from house arrest https://t.co/FJefdzt5WG 44 minutes ago

Freelassie

Freelass RT @mgrant76308: Brown will be allowed to travel freely but must check in with court personnel daily. https://t.co/NTfaO56yOE 50 minutes ago

rhotwire

rhotwire Judge frees NFL star Antonio Brown of ankle monitor, house arrest restrictions #SmartNews https://t.co/k4UHE9P7rb 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.