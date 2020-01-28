Judge frees NFL star Antonio Brown from house arrest
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge freed NFL free agent Antonio Brown from house arrest Tuesday, allowing him to travel freely as he awaits trial on charges that he attacked the driver of a moving truck. Circuit Judge Michael Usan agreed to let Brown travel freely within the United States so he can […]
