Penguins sign D Pettersson to 5-year extension

FOX Sports Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Penguins sign D Pettersson to 5-year extensionMarcus Pettersson is sticking with the Pittsburgh Penguins
Penguins sign D Pettersson to 5-year extension

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Marcus Pettersson is sticking with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 23-year-old defenseman agreed to a five-year contract extension on Tuesday...
Seattle Times

