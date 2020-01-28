Global  

Judge frees NFL star Antonio Brown from house arrest

FOX Sports Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Judge frees NFL star Antonio Brown from house arrestNFL free agent Antonio Brown has been freed from house arrest as he awaits trial on charges that he attacked the driver of a moving truck
News video: NFL Free Agent Antonio Brown Bonds Out Of Jail

NFL Free Agent Antonio Brown Bonds Out Of Jail 03:26

 NFL free agents Antonio Brown bonded out of Broward's Main Jail late Friday morning.

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Released On Bond [Video]Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Released On Bond

Antonio Brown appeared before a Florida judge after he turned himself into police Thursday night and was released on bond Friday morning, KDKA's Bob Allen reports.

WEB EXTRA: NFL Free Agent Antonio Brown Bonds Out Of Jail [Video]WEB EXTRA: NFL Free Agent Antonio Brown Bonds Out Of Jail

NFL free agent Antonio Brown was released on bail Friday after spending the night in the Broward County Jail.

Judge frees NFL star Antonio Brown from house arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge freed NFL free agent Antonio Brown from house arrest Tuesday, allowing him to travel freely as he awaits trial on...
Seattle Times

Judge frees AB of ankle monitor, house arrest

Free-agent wideout Antonio Brown has been freed from house arrest restrictions by a Florida judge, allowing Brown to travel while he awaits trial on charges of...
ESPN


