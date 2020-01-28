Global  

Wigan announce LGBTQ+ pride day vs Catalans - minutes after disgraced Israel Folau signed

Daily Star Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Wigan announce LGBTQ+ pride day vs Catalans - minutes after disgraced Israel Folau signedWigan Warriors announced their Pride Day would take place against the Catalan Dragons within minutes of the club announcing the signing of disgraced Australian Israel Folau.
Recent related news from verified sources

Anger, frustration and Wigan's brilliant Gay Pride day, reaction to Israel Folau's Catalans deal

Anger, frustration and Wigan's brilliant Gay Pride day, reaction to Israel Folau's Catalans dealThe winger is a highly controversial signing after making homophobic comments last year
Hull Daily Mail

Disgraced sports star Israel Folau – who says ‘hell awaits’ gay people – signs a new deal to play rugby in the UK

Disgraced rugby player Israel Folau has been signed to a new club. The player – who was sacked from the New South Wales Waratahs and Australia’s national...
PinkNews


