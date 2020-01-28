Doug Gottlieb agrees with Joe Montana: Tom Brady should stay in New England | LIVE FROM MIAMI
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () Four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana recently gave some advice to Tom Brady, who is in limbo now that he is a free agent. Montana advises Brady not to leave the Patriots unless he has to. Doug Gottlieb joins Nick Wright and Eric Mangini to discuss why he agrees with Montana, and thinks Brady should stay in New England if he wants another Super Bowl Championship.
