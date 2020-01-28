Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Doug Gottlieb agrees with Joe Montana: Tom Brady should stay in New England | LIVE FROM MIAMI

Doug Gottlieb agrees with Joe Montana: Tom Brady should stay in New England | LIVE FROM MIAMI

FOX Sports Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Doug Gottlieb agrees with Joe Montana: Tom Brady should stay in New England | LIVE FROM MIAMIFour-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana recently gave some advice to Tom Brady, who is in limbo now that he is a free agent. Montana advises Brady not to leave the Patriots unless he has to. Doug Gottlieb joins Nick Wright and Eric Mangini to discuss why he agrees with Montana, and thinks Brady should stay in New England if he wants another Super Bowl Championship.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Page Six - Published < > Embed
News video: Hooked Up to Hitched Tom and Gisele

Hooked Up to Hitched Tom and Gisele 07:12

 Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were both stars in their own fields before becoming New England's golden couple. Find out how they survived an expected "bonus child" with Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan, and more juicy relationship details.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Brady Posts Cryptic Photo On Social Media [Video]Tom Brady Posts Cryptic Photo On Social Media

A photo posted by Tom Brady on social media has fans guessing what his next move is.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:42Published

The Super Bowl History of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers [Video]The Super Bowl History of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers

The Super Bowl History of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers On Feb. 2, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in Miami, Florida, for Super Bowl LIV. For..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Speaking from experience, Joe Namath thinks Tom Brady should stay in New England


Pro Football Talk

Joe Montana advises Tom Brady to finish his career in New England


Pro Football Talk

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.