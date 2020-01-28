Global  

Aston Villa vs Leicester City LIVE: Carabao Cup semi-final commentary on talkSPORT

talkSPORT Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Aston Villa and Leicester City battle it out for a place at Wembley tonight – and you can listen to all the action live on talkSPORT. The Premier League rivals face off at Villa Park in a Carabao Cup semi-final second leg clash, with the tie delicately poised at 1-1 from the first leg at […]
News video: Manchester City v Manchester United: Carabao Cup match preview

Manchester City v Manchester United: Carabao Cup match preview 01:13

 A look at the stats ahead of Manchester City's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United. City lead by two goals following the first leg.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Smith proud to lead Villa to Wembley [Video]Smith proud to lead Villa to Wembley

Dean Smith couldn’t hide his emotions on the touchline after Aston Villa’s injury time winner against Leicester in the Carabao Cup semi-final and said he will be very proud to lead the club he..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:06Published

'Villa wouldn't let me join Newcastle' [Video]'Villa wouldn't let me join Newcastle'

Former Newcastle striker Marlon Harewood tells the Good Morning Transfers team about his transfer saga with Aston Villa in 2009.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Aston Villa v Leicester City live - team news and goal updates from Carabao Cup semi-final

Aston Villa v Leicester City live - team news and goal updates from Carabao Cup semi-finalCarabao Cup semi-final second leg, live from Villa Park | It's another huge night under the lights in B6 as Dean Smith attempts to take his beloved Villa back to...
Walsall Advertiser

Away goals? Extra time? - Aston Villa v Leicester City semi final questions answered

Away goals? Extra time? - Aston Villa v Leicester City semi final questions answeredAston Villa v Leicester City | Here's a breakdown of the Carabao Cup rules ahead of tonight's match
Tamworth Herald

talk2Akplug

AK-Plug 🔌 ➐ RT @talk2Akplug: Aston Villa fans ran into the pitch to celebrate after Eliminating Leicester city in the Semi final... Wonder what will h… 14 seconds ago

nelsonaidoo2

Kosua ne Mako 😂😂😘😘 RT @AvfcGhana: The road to final.look at Aston Villa fans in Ghana now.we may not be there tomorrow but our hearts are with the team.Villa… 19 seconds ago

ashcakes64

ASH. Or is it? RT @Modmuffin: As Ant and Dec picked up their 19th Best Presenter NTA it was Aston Villa who looked to pick up a trophy by beating Leiceste… 30 seconds ago

yemiTM442

Adeyemi Adesanya RT @bylka613_: Aston Villa-Leicester City featuring players who are youth products of Highlanders FC, Ghazl El Mahalla, Owerri Taye Academ… 38 seconds ago

BashorunGha

Morenikeji A Kayode Take a look at the Aston Villa vs. Leicester City on Yahoo Sport https://t.co/UbxbWRO96K 48 seconds ago

TurnUpBobbi

Meghan is Goooood RT @PoojaMedia: First season back to top flight football & Aston Villa are through to the final of the Carabao Cup. Leicester City was ov… 52 seconds ago

naniyatterun

ガハハ！ｗ RT @BBCSport: FT! Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City (3-2 agg). #AVFC book their place in this year's #CarabaoCup final! Live: https://t.c… 1 minute ago

lhenry019

Larry Henry Jr Trezeguet wins in for Aston Villa. Dean Smith’s side are heading to Wembley after a 90th minute winner over Leicest… https://t.co/Xa6z0OQO43 1 minute ago

