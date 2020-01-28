Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Wolfpack dealing with injuries, visa concerns ahead of Super League debut

Wolfpack dealing with injuries, visa concerns ahead of Super League debut

CBC.ca Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Forwards Darcy Lussick and Bodene Thompson are nursing injuries while Toronto Wolfpack teammate Chase Stanley is dealing with visa issues ahead of the transatlantic rugby league team's Super League Opener on Sunday in Leeds, England.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Toronto Wolfpack drop Super League debut to Castleford Tigers

The Toronto Wolfpack saw their 23-game win streak come to an end Sunday with a 28-10 loss to Castleford Tigers in their Betfred Super League debut.
CBC.ca

New Zealand rugby legend Sonny Bill Williams was ‘forgettable’ on Toronto Wolfpack debut

New Zealand rugby legend Sonny Bill Williams was ‘forgettable’ on Toronto Wolfpack debutSonny Bill Williams is the highest paid player in the Super League after he signed a £5m two-year deal with the Toronto Wolfpack to switch back from Rugby Union...
Daily Star Also reported by •News24New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.