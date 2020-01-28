QB Vernon Adams Jr. signs 2-year extension after leading Alouettes to playoffs Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Montreal Alouettes have signed quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., to a contract extension through the 2022 CFL season after he guided the team to its first playoff berth since 2014. 👓 View full article

