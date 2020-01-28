Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > QB Vernon Adams Jr. signs 2-year extension after leading Alouettes to playoffs

QB Vernon Adams Jr. signs 2-year extension after leading Alouettes to playoffs

CBC.ca Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The Montreal Alouettes have signed quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., to a contract extension through the 2022 CFL season after he guided the team to its first playoff berth since 2014.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SSXman2

S. S. Xman RT @CBCMontreal: QB Vernon Adams Jr. signs 2-year extension after leading Alouettes to playoffs https://t.co/42enDlZFXP 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.