'The disrespect!' - Arsenal fans spotted what Matteo Guendouzi did in FA Cup win vs Bournemouth

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Arsenal news includes fan reaction to Matteo Guendouzi's performance in the 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round at the Vitality Stadium on Monday night Arsenal news includes fan reaction to Matteo Guendouzi's performance in the 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round at the Vitality Stadium on Monday night 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend