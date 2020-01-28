Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bandh call against CAA

Hindu Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The Bahujan Kranti Morcha in association with the Kurnool JAC for Protection of Constitution has given a call for Bharat bandh on Wednesday against th
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Normal life continues in Pune despite state-wide ‘bandh’ against CAA, NRC [Video]Normal life continues in Pune despite state-wide ‘bandh’ against CAA, NRC

Normal life continues in Pune despite state-wide ‘bandh’ against CAA, NRC

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published

RJD calls for Bihar bandh against CAA & NRC, unruly scenes prevail in state [Video]RJD calls for Bihar bandh against CAA & NRC, unruly scenes prevail in state

RASHTRIYA JANATA DAL WORKERS HAVE CALLED FOR A BIHAR BANDH TODAY IN PROTEST AGAINST THE CITIZENSHIP LAW AND NRC. RJD LEADER AND FORMER Dy CM OF BIHAR TEJASHWI YADAV HAD CALLED FOR THE BANDH ON FRIDAY,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lukewarm response to VBA’s bandh call against CAA in Nashik

The bandh call given by Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC
Hindu

Punjab 'bandh' called by radical Sikh outfit gets lukewarm response

The one-day 'Punjab bandh' call given by radical Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa and SAD (Amritsar) against the CAA and the NRC evoked lukewarm response in most parts of...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CAANRCNPR4India

WeWantCAANRCNPR For the first time after the demise of late Shree Balasaheb, A maulvi is openly giving call of Mumbai Bandh from a… https://t.co/zkEZsN55C0 3 days ago

khaitan_bijay

Bijay Narayan Khaitan RT @PTI_News: One-day 'Punjab bandh' call given by radical Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa and SAD (Amritsar) against CAA and NRC evokes lukewarm re… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.