NHL prospect Alexis Lafrenière suspended 3 games for head shot

CBC.ca Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Rimouski Oceanic star forward Alexis Lafreniè​​​​​​​re was suspended by the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for three games on Tuesday for checking to the head against Quebec Remparts forward Thomas Caron.
