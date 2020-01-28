Global  

Colin Cowherd: Bill Belichick and Kyle Shanahan's belief in Jimmy Garoppolo proves his worth | LIVE FROM MIAMI

FOX Sports Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd: Bill Belichick and Kyle Shanahan's belief in Jimmy Garoppolo proves his worth | LIVE FROM MIAMIColin Cowherd believes that both Bill Belichick and Kyle Shanahan are two of the smartest coaches in the NFL. Therefore, the pair's belief in Jimmy Garoppolo shows just how good of a QB Garoppolo is.
News video: 49ers' Garoppolo

49ers' Garoppolo "I Love Miami. It's Been Great Down Here" 04:22

 KPIX sports director Dennis O'Donnell reports from Miami as the 49ers continue to prepare for Super Bowl LIV. Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Shanahan recall the first time they met when Garoppolo was a senior at Eastern Illinois University. (1-28-20)

Sports Final: Jimmy Garoppolo & Other Patriots Connections In Super Bowl LIV [Video]Sports Final: Jimmy Garoppolo & Other Patriots Connections In Super Bowl LIV

Jimmy Garoppolo is just one of the many players and/or coaches gearing up for Super Bowl LIV with ties to New England and the Patriots. ESPN's Mike Reiss joins Dan Roche on WBZ-TV's Sports Final to..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:33Published

CBS Local Sports Super Bowl Picks [Video]CBS Local Sports Super Bowl Picks

Katie Johnston chats with CBS San Francisco Sports Director Dennis O'Donnell to get his prediction on what team will take home the Lombardi Trophy. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 04:52Published


Colin Cowherd has a theory about why Bill Belichick ‘gave Jimmy G away’ to 49ers

Colin Cowherd has a theory about why Bill Belichick ‘gave Jimmy G away’ to 49ersJimmy Garoppolo was traded for a second-round pick and is now one win away from a Super Bowl title. Colin Cowherd explains why he thinks Bill Belichick sent him...
FOX Sports

Super Bowl notebook: Spotlight on 49ers' Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers have ridden the running game to Super Bowl LIV, with Jimmy Garoppolo throwing just 27 passes in two games, but head coach Kyle Shanahan...
Reuters


