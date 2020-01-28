Colin Cowherd: Bill Belichick and Kyle Shanahan's belief in Jimmy Garoppolo proves his worth | LIVE FROM MIAMI
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () Colin Cowherd believes that both Bill Belichick and Kyle Shanahan are two of the smartest coaches in the NFL. Therefore, the pair's belief in Jimmy Garoppolo shows just how good of a QB Garoppolo is.
KPIX sports director Dennis O'Donnell reports from Miami as the 49ers continue to prepare for Super Bowl LIV. Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Shanahan recall the first time they met when Garoppolo was a senior at Eastern Illinois University. (1-28-20)