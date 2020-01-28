Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sporting Lisbon tell Bruno Fernandes Man Utd have been ‘disrespectful’

Daily Star Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes is now open to staying at Sporting Lisbon until the end of the season, despite prolonged interest from Manchester United
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fernandes to Man Utd: Tale of two sides [Video]Fernandes to Man Utd: Tale of two sides

Manchester United's pursuit of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes is analysed on the Transfer Show, with a fresh update on negotiations.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:20Published

Fernandes deal being driven by Sporting? [Video]Fernandes deal being driven by Sporting?

The Transfer Show look at Bruno Fernandes' on-off move to Man Utd and whether Sporting Lisbon are 'driving' the deal

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bruno Fernandes: Man Utd close to signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder for initial £47m

Manchester United are close to completing a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Daily StartalkSPORTTeam Talk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned over Man Utd job because of Bruno Fernandes transfer failings

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned over Man Utd job because of Bruno Fernandes transfer failingsMan Utd have been locked in talks with Sporting Lisbon for weeks over the signing of Bruno Fernandes with a deal yet to get over the line
Daily Star


Tweets about this

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights Sporting Lisbon tell Bruno Fernandes Man Utd have been ‘disrespectful’ #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/7YhfqfDqnw 5 seconds ago

ManUtdLatestCom

Man Utd Latest Sporting Lisbon tell Bruno Fernandes Man Utd have been ‘disrespectful’ #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/ai6AAJM8ln 10 minutes ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Sporting Lisbon tell Bruno Fernandes Man Utd have been 'disrespectful' https://t.co/fFKlUkUKoq https://t.co/rnJ4FbtCtC 10 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Sporting Lisbon tell Bruno Fernandes Man Utd have been ‘disrespectful’ #MUFC https://t.co/86YSxU6bjU https://t.co/BcGZt0692F 22 minutes ago

featesy

Fred Eates https://t.co/C8UvNGilpq what a complete imbecile #WoodwardOut is - read this article & tell me he knows what he’s d… https://t.co/SsACOxD29E 5 days ago

MoMUFC2020

Mo Aftab @ManUtd Mr Edward Woodward Forget pleasing UEFA etc. Get off your***and get on the blower, tell Sporting Lisbon… https://t.co/JkNoNMYc0z 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.