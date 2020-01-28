Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Man Utd agree Bruno Fernandes transfer deal with Sporting Lisbon

Daily Star Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Man Utd agree Bruno Fernandes transfer deal with Sporting LisbonManchester United are set to finally secure the signing of Bruno Fernandes after a breakthrough in negotiations with Sporting Lisbon
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fernandes to Man Utd: Tale of two sides [Video]Fernandes to Man Utd: Tale of two sides

Manchester United's pursuit of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes is analysed on the Transfer Show, with a fresh update on negotiations.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:20Published

Fernandes deal being driven by Sporting? [Video]Fernandes deal being driven by Sporting?

The Transfer Show look at Bruno Fernandes' on-off move to Man Utd and whether Sporting Lisbon are 'driving' the deal

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man Utd do not expect Bruno Fernandes to ‘change their season’ if he completes transfer

Man Utd do not expect Bruno Fernandes to ‘change their season’ if he completes transferMan Utd and Sporting Lisbon are still locked in talks over the transfer of Bruno Fernandes
Daily Star

Man Utd have agent problem in trying to conclude Bruno Fernandes transfer

Man Utd have agent problem in trying to conclude Bruno Fernandes transferManchester United have been negotiating with Sporting Lisbon for a transfer for midfielder Bruno Fernandes but an agent is holding things up
Daily Star


Tweets about this

ManutdTalal

Talal RT @CraigNoorwod: Manchester United have finally agreed on a fee with Sporting CP for the transfer of Midfielder Bruno Fernandes. Player no… 27 seconds ago

jj0283

JJ RT @SunManUtd: Man Utd finally agree Bruno Fernandes transfer as Woodward caves in over fee after late Barcelona bid https://t.co/cskKCgZh0B 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.