Kamil Grosicki starts as Grant McCann makes two Hull City changes to face Huddersfield Town



Recent related videos from verified sources McCann proud of fightback Grant McCann spoke of the contrast in Hull City’s performance between the first and second half of their Championship match against Charlton but was proud his players’ fought back to secure a 2-2.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:42Published on December 13, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources 'Time to prove the doubters wrong again' - Grant McCann wants swift Hull City reaction The Tigers were beaten 2-1 at home to lowly Huddersfield Town last night to slip eight points adrift of the top six

Hull Daily Mail 15 hours ago



Live Hull City transfers and news: Jordy de Wijs and Kamil Grosicki linked away, Grant McCann critical, injury blow The latest news from the Hull City camp and updates from across the Championship

Hull Daily Mail 14 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this