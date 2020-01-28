Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Tokyo 2020 Olympics: AFI



Recent related videos from verified sources 11-Year-Old Skateboard Prodigy Shares What It’s Like to Be the Youngest Olympian If she qualifies she’ll compete at just 12 years and 12 days old. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:57Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Chopra qualifies for Tokyo Olympics with big throw in South Africa

Indian Express 8 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this