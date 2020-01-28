Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Tokyo 2020 Olympics: AFI

Indian Express Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

11-Year-Old Skateboard Prodigy Shares What It’s Like to Be the Youngest Olympian [Video]11-Year-Old Skateboard Prodigy Shares What It’s Like to Be the Youngest Olympian

If she qualifies she’ll compete at just 12 years and 12 days old. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chopra qualifies for Tokyo Olympics with big throw in South Africa


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.