SC grants bail to 14 convicts serving life terms for Gujarat riots

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The SC granted bail to 14 persons convicted for their role in killing of 23 people in Ode (in Gujarat’s Anand district) during the 2002 post-Godhra riots. The bench asked the state legal services authority to supervise their activities and report to the court about compliance of its order and their conduct.
SC grants bail to 17 convicts in 2002 Sardarpura post-Godhra riots case

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant divided the convicts in two groups and said one group would move out of Gujarat...
2002 Gujarat Sardarpura riots: SC grants bail to 17 convicts, orders them to do community service


