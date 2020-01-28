Bruno Fernandes deal has Man Utd fans fuming over Jorge Mendes involvement

Trillion$£€ RT @5liveSport: 'Man United are confident this deal will go through' 🤝 It's good news Man United fans... 🙌 🗣️ @sistoney67 brings you the… 4 seconds ago Eric Cartman RT @EiFSoccer: Jorge Mendes really is unparalleled. Not surprised at all that he used Barcelona to push United to increase their bid for B… 2 minutes ago Medik 10101 RT @FabrizioRomano: @UtdAlen it was just about the ‘Here we go’ posted by Man Utd mate... everyone can understand. If I’ve some real news,… 7 minutes ago Lizzie Graham RT @DevilPeaky: I wanna say a big cheers to Manchester United fans cause god knows how much we suffered for this deal. And let's hope thing… 15 minutes ago Jurgen RT @90min_Football: Time to get excited, Man Utd fans. You've (almost) got your man! https://t.co/b9BqL7IOpY 22 minutes ago Peaky Devil I wanna say a big cheers to Manchester United fans cause god knows how much we suffered for this deal. And let's ho… https://t.co/WYDCKNOhnO 23 minutes ago