Bruno Fernandes deal has Man Utd fans fuming over Jorge Mendes involvement

Daily Star Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes is set to arrive at Manchester United after agreeing a £50.8m deal – but fans have been left furious at Jorge Mendes’ involvement for ‘forcing their hand’ over Barcelona
News video: Man Utd increase Bruno Fernandes offer

Man Utd increase Bruno Fernandes offer 02:46

 Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol takes a look at the finer details of Manchester United's bid for Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes deal being driven by Sporting? [Video]Fernandes deal being driven by Sporting?

The Transfer Show look at Bruno Fernandes' on-off move to Man Utd and whether Sporting Lisbon are 'driving' the deal

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:47Published

Mendes unsure on Fernandes to Man Utd [Video]Mendes unsure on Fernandes to Man Utd

Super-agent Jorge Mendes tells Sky Sports News he does not know if Manchester United will sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon this month

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:23Published


Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United: Transfer latest with talks ‘frozen’ and Jorge Mendes saying deal may NOT be done

Manchester United suffered an embarrassing defeat to Burnley on Wednesday night – and were then dealt a transfer blow a few hours later. The Red Devils have...
talkSPORT

Informed reporter states Bruno Fernandes deal is off for Man Utd

United's long-running bid to sign Bruno Fernandes has fallen through, for now, a journalist has claimed. The post Informed reporter states Bruno Fernandes...
Team Talk


timmynolie

Trillion$£€ RT @5liveSport: 'Man United are confident this deal will go through' 🤝 It's good news Man United fans... 🙌 🗣️ @sistoney67 brings you the… 4 seconds ago

bankole_dammy

Eric Cartman RT @EiFSoccer: Jorge Mendes really is unparalleled. Not surprised at all that he used Barcelona to push United to increase their bid for B… 2 minutes ago

Neyorth

Medik 10101 RT @FabrizioRomano: @UtdAlen it was just about the ‘Here we go’ posted by Man Utd mate... everyone can understand. If I’ve some real news,… 7 minutes ago

lizziegraham37

Lizzie Graham RT @DevilPeaky: I wanna say a big cheers to Manchester United fans cause god knows how much we suffered for this deal. And let's hope thing… 15 minutes ago

sirjargen

Jurgen RT @90min_Football: Time to get excited, Man Utd fans. You've (almost) got your man! https://t.co/b9BqL7IOpY 22 minutes ago

DevilPeaky

Peaky Devil I wanna say a big cheers to Manchester United fans cause god knows how much we suffered for this deal. And let's ho… https://t.co/WYDCKNOhnO 23 minutes ago

