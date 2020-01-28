Roman Reigns asks 49ers who would win a Royal Rumble, if they could take King Corbin | WWE ON FOX

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Just one day after his epic Falls Count Anywhere victory over King Corbin at the Royal Rumble, The Big Dog took over as a special FOX Sports Correspondent at Super Bowl LIV Opening Night to ask the San Francisco 49ers who on their team would win a Royal Rumble, who'd go out first (shout out to George Kittle for his answer) and whether they could take Corbin. Just one day after his epic Falls Count Anywhere victory over King Corbin at the Royal Rumble, The Big Dog took over as a special FOX Sports Correspondent at Super Bowl LIV Opening Night to ask the San Francisco 49ers who on their team would win a Royal Rumble, who'd go out first (shout out to George Kittle for his answer) and whether they could take Corbin. 👓 View full article

