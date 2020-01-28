Global  

Ex-NHL goaltender Ed Belfour busted on mischief, alcohol charges

CBC.ca Tuesday, 28 January 2020
Former NHL star goaltender Ed Belfour of Carman, Man., has been arrested for criminal mischief and alcohol intoxication in a public place after an incident in a hotel early Tuesday morning in Bowling Green, Ky.
