Ex-NHL goaltender Ed Belfour busted on mischief, alcohol charges Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Former NHL star goaltender Ed Belfour of Carman, Man., has been arrested for criminal mischief and alcohol intoxication in a public place after an incident in a hotel early Tuesday morning in Bowling Green, Ky. 👓 View full article

