Sharjeel held in Bihar, set to be brought back

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () Sharjeel Imam was detained and produced before a Bihar court for a transit remand to be brought back to Delhi. He however, tweeted before the arrest that he had willingly surrendered to the cops at 3 pm. He will be probed for his possible role in stoking violence at Delhi Gate, Jamia Millia and Seelampur
Sharjeel Imam, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University, was sent to police custody on Wednesday. A Delhi court sent him to 5-day police custody, as per news agency ANI. Imam was arrested a day earlier from Bihar's Jehanabad after a manhunt.
A joint team of Delhi, UP and Bihar police conducted raids on the ancestral house of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam at Kako in Jehanabad