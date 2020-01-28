Global  

Super-sub Trezeguet fires home last-gasp winner to break Leicester hearts and send Aston Villa to Carabao Cup final at Wembley

talkSPORT Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Aston Villa reached their first league cup final for a decade with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Leicester in the second leg of their semi-final at Villa Park. Trezeguet grabbed Villa’s stoppage-time winner to send the five-time victors to Wembley after Kelechi Iheanacho’s second-half strike had cancelled out Matt Targett’s 12th-minute opener to give Villa […]
 Aston Villa are set to host Leicester in the semi-final second leg on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup. Take a look at the stats.

