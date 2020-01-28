Super-sub Trezeguet fires home last-gasp winner to break Leicester hearts and send Aston Villa to Carabao Cup final at Wembley

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Aston Villa reached their first league cup final for a decade with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Leicester in the second leg of their semi-final at Villa Park. Trezeguet grabbed Villa’s stoppage-time winner to send the five-time victors to Wembley after Kelechi Iheanacho’s second-half strike had cancelled out Matt Targett’s 12th-minute opener to give Villa […] 👓 View full article

