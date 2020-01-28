Global  

Australian Open favorite Ash Barty a modern day Goolagong

ESPN Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Ash Barty's skill set and passion for tennis, not to mention her indigenous roots, are comparable to her friend and compatriot, Australian legend Evonne Goolagong Cawley.
Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open [Video]Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open

World number one Ashleigh Barty says she's well prepared ahead of her home Australian Open after her "special" victory in Adelaide last week.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:09Published


Hometown favourite Barty ousts Kvitova to reach semis at Australian Open

Top-ranked Ash Barty is into the Australian Open semifinals, keeping alive her chances of being the first Australian to win her national championship in 42...
CBC.ca Also reported by •ReutersNews24SBSFOX SportsSeattle Times

Sofia Kenin enters Australian Open semifinals, to face Ash Barty

Sofia Kenin kept her game neat and tidy to see off big-hitting Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 at the Australian Open on Tuesday and reach her first Grand Slam...
Zee News

