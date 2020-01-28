Australian Open favorite Ash Barty a modern day Goolagong

Top-ranked Ash Barty is into the Australian Open semifinals, keeping alive her chances of being the first Australian to win her national championship in 42...

Sofia Kenin enters Australian Open semifinals, to face Ash Barty Sofia Kenin kept her game neat and tidy to see off big-hitting Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 at the Australian Open on Tuesday and reach her first Grand Slam...

Zee News 12 hours ago



