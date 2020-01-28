Global  

Trezeguet snatches last-gasp winner to send Aston Villa to Wembley

Team Talk Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
An injury-time winner from Egyptian winger Trezeguet sent Villa Park into raptures and broke Leicester City hearts.

The post Trezeguet snatches last-gasp winner to send Aston Villa to Wembley appeared first on teamtalk.com.
