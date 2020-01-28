Edmonton Oilers winger Zack Kassian, fresh off a two-game suspension for pummelling Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk, thinks winning will be the best revenge when the teams meet again Wednesday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this MLB &NHL News Now Oilers' Kassian says revenge best served in standings against Tkachuk's Flames - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/gtetA1i5YG 15 minutes ago Mehedi Hasan Oilers' Kassian says revenge best served in standings against Tkachuk's Flames https://t.co/bY7bAB0CuV https://t.co/UVbVOekpRK 21 minutes ago Montrealtimes Oilers’ Kassian says revenge best served in standings against Tkachuk’s Flames | CBC Sports https://t.co/9Cta9uBjjx 28 minutes ago David Rose RT @TSN_Sports: Oilers' Kassian says a win is best revenge against Flames' Tkachuk. MORE: https://t.co/tk6g6nMnJ5 https://t.co/FuHDKcLDQM 31 minutes ago Canada24News Oilers' Kassian says revenge best served in standings against Tkachuk's Flames https://t.co/rkoY9IRRYC https://t.co/MXGAW5N2kD 38 minutes ago OilerHockey Oilers' Kassian says revenge best served in standings against Tkachuk's Flames https://t.co/CW0IURmWND 41 minutes ago TSN Oilers' Kassian says a win is best revenge against Flames' Tkachuk. MORE: https://t.co/tk6g6nMnJ5 https://t.co/FuHDKcLDQM 44 minutes ago MLB &NHL News Now Oilers' Kassian says a win is best revenge against Flames' Tkachuk - National Hockey League News -… https://t.co/j551v8YIpu 1 hour ago