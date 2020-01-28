Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City LIVE - Match report and reaction as Foxes suffer late defeat

Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City LIVE - Match report and reaction as Foxes suffer late defeat

Leicester Mercury Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City LIVE - Match report and reaction as Foxes suffer late defeatLeicester City live - Follow live match updates from Villa Park as the Foxes take on Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Aston Villa v Leicester: Carabao Cup match preview

Aston Villa v Leicester: Carabao Cup match preview 01:25

 Aston Villa are set to host Leicester in the semi-final second leg on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup. Take a look at the stats.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Chelsea [Video]Premier League match preview: Leicester v Chelsea

A look at the key stats as Leicester City prepare to host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday February 1.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Samatta training with Aston Villa [Video]Samatta training with Aston Villa

New £10m signing Mbwana Samatta trains with Aston Villa as they prepare for their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Leicester.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Aston Villa transfer news live - deadline day reaction as Borja Baston signs

Aston Villa transfer news live - deadline day reaction as Borja Baston signsPremier League action live from the Vitality Stadium | Borja Baston arrived from Swansea City late last night on deadline day as Dean Smith prepares for another...
Sutton Coldfield Observer Also reported by •talkSPORTLeicester Mercury

Why Wilfred Ndidi misses Leicester City's Premier League clash with Chelsea

Why Wilfred Ndidi misses Leicester City's Premier League clash with ChelseaThe Foxes had to make a late change to their team ahead of Saturday's match at the King Power Stadium
Leicester Mercury


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.